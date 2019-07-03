A man wades through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Heavy monsoon rains in western India caused at least three walls to collapse onto huts and city shanties, killing more than two dozen people and injuring dozens of others, officials said Tuesday, as forecasters warned of more rains. (Rajanish Kakade/Associated Press)

MUMBAI, India — Officials say a dam has breached and flooded half a dozen villages in western India, leaving at least three people dead and over 20 others missing.

An officer in the Police Control Room of Maharashtra state’s Ratnagiri district says the Tiware dam breached late Tuesday during incessant rains and swept away nearly a dozen homes.

Rescue teams and police are searching for the missing on Wednesday.

Heavy monsoon rains in Maharashtra have caused walls to collapse onto huts and city shanties, killing at least 31 people and injuring dozens of others since Monday night.

The worst-hit area has been India’s financial and entertainment capital, Mumbai, where at least 24 people have died and over 60 others are injured.

