Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh was the main suspect in the 2002 kidnapping and murder of Pearl, a Wall Street Journal reporter covering militants in Pakistan in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Saeed, a British-born Pakistani who was implicated in other kidnappings, had been sentenced to death for Pearl’s murder and kidnapping.
The Supreme Court decision Thursday follows a move by a provincial court last year to overturn Saeed’s sentence. That was quickly appealed by the Pearl family, but ultimately dismissed Thursday by the Supreme Court ruling.
“Today’s order by the Supreme Court shows that the courts are independent and they don’t come under any pressure. I am satisfied with the court’s order,” said Saeed’s lawyer, Mahmood Sheikh. He said expects his client to be released immediately.
Pearl was told he was meeting with a radical cleric when instead he was kidnapped, held for days and beheaded. When Saeed was convicted months later, he was sentenced for planning Pearl’s kidnapping and murder.
But a 2011 investigation by the Center for Public Integrity’s Pearl Project found that Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the self-proclaimed mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, killed Pearl. Mohammed was captured in Pakistan in 2003 and is being held at the U.S. military prison at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba. He is not charged in the journalist’s killing.
Pakistan was under immense pressure in 2002 to find the people responsible for Pearl’s killing. At the time of Saeed’s conviction, defense attorneys raised questions about the weight of evidence against him.
