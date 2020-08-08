The rain on Friday and Saturday also left more than 3,700 displaced as it flooded residential areas, roads and farming fields in the southern region.
The safety ministry said the Seoul area and the southern region are expected to receive more heavy rain on Sunday.
Weather official Woo Jin-kyu said most places in South Korea received three to four times more rainfall last week than the average precipitation recorded in the same period in the last 30 years.
