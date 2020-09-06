The series of explosions triggered a fire Friday night as worshipers were finishing their prayers. At least 37 people were admitted to a burn unit in a state-run hospital in Dhaka, where 24 subsequently died.
Doctors said the others were critical as they suffered burns on up to 90% of their bodies. Officials said the impact of the blast caused at least six air conditioners to also explode, baffling the devotees, as the fire rapidly raced through the packed mosque.
Authorities said they suspected gas had accumulated inside the mosque from a leak in the underground pipeline. The windows were shut because of the air conditioners.
