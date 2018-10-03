An Indonesian rescue team carries the body of a victim following an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. (Tatan Syuflana/AP)

The official death toll from twin disasters that ravaged this city and surrounding areas on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi ticked up to 1,407, but officials continue to warn that five days on, the full scale of the disaster is still not yet known, with thousands more missing and the worst-hit areas still largely inaccessible.

“We expect this data to continue to change,,” said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman for Indonesia’s disaster agency.

More than 6,000 rescuers from his agency have been deployed to the area, which has languished since it was rocked by a massive 7.5 earthquake and an ensuing tsunami. The earthquake turned parts of the hard soil ground into loose, flowing mud, which swept houses away and pulled hundreds of victims along with it.

In the city of Palu, among the hardest hit, displaced victims — over 70,000 of them have been officially tallied — were camped out on roads leading into town, with signs pleading for food and water. Many have erected makeshift shelters out of tarps and bamboo poles, worried about aftershocks that continue to rock the area bringing down already weakened homes. Sections of the shoreline had been completely destroyed, with boats littering the shore and cargo containers jutting out of the water.

The Indonesian government is facing boiling anger over perceptions that their response has so far been slow and inadequate. On Wednesday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, visited Palu city for the second time and the region of Donggala, which has largely been isolated and without a functioning local government after several local officials themselves perished in the disaster.

Here, he was met with screaming residents, who said aid is being misdirected and has also been insufficient. Heavy machinery is still scarce, and volunteers have been digging through the rubble themselves to pull out more and more dead bodies. Volunteers were seen loading bodies in body-bags into dumpsters, wearing nothing more than flip flops and shorts.

Almost 2,700 have been seriously injured, many of them treated at a still-standing hospital in Palu city. But the hospital is without fuel or water, and needles and medicine littered the floor,

“The government has promised [fuel] today,” said Dr. Muhammad Sakti, who is coordinating efforts at the hospital. “But [up till] now, it has just been a promise.”

Sutopo, the disaster agency’s spokesman, said foreign aid will begin to trickle in. Around 29 countries offered help, he said, and 17 of those met the Indonesian government’s specific needs. Seven C-130 countries, offered by four countries including Singapore and Japan, will head to the region to pull survivors out and bring those who were away back home to their traumatized families.

