The chief of the North Luwu district Disaster Mitigation Agency, Muslim Muchsin, said more villagers had reported missing relatives.
“The data is still fluctuating,” he said. “As of Friday, there are 66 people reported as missing.”
A total of 14,483 people are staying in 76 evacuation centers in Masamba, Baebunta and Sabbang subdistricts.
North Luwu district official Indah Putri Indriani said the flooding began Monday evening and was triggered by heavy rains that caused three rivers to overflow.
