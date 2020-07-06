The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said the temblor was 6.1 magnitude and did not cause a tsunami.
Daryono, an agency’s official who goes by a single name, said people felt mild shaking as far as Bali island as the epicenter was very deep.
Indonesia is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. A powerful Indian Ocean quake and tsunami in 2004 killed a total of 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.
___
This story has been revised to correct the earthquake occurred Tuesday, not Friday.
