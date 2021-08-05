Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters that the mystery cases were still under investigation but the snap lockdown was the only way to prevent the outbreak from spiraling out of control.
“Because this thing moves so fast, it’s either lock it down … or it runs wild and it gets away from you and there is no pulling it back,” he said of the delta variant.
Andrews said he wanted to avoid a larger outbreak like the one in Sydney, where health officials reported a record 262 new cases and five deaths on Thursday.
“We don’t want that to happen here,” he said of Sydney’s outbreak, which began in mid-June and has been averaging more than 200 new cases a day recently. “We've been through that already, and worse.”
Melbourne went through one of the world's longest lockdowns last year. Cases peaked at more than 700 a day and the city of 5 million remained shuttered for almost four months.
Its most recent lockdown, sparked by infectious furniture movers from Sydney, lasted 12 days and only ended last week.
Andrews said it was unclear if the new mystery cases were linked to that outbreak.
The lockdown will begin statewide at 8 p.m. on Thursday, he said. Victorians will only be able to leave home for food or essential supplies, care or care giving, authorized work or education that can’t be done from home, exercise or to get vaccinated.
Australia’s third-largest city, Brisbane, is also in lockdown after suffering its own cluster of delta cases.
The country has ramped up its vaccination program in recent weeks, but only about 20 percent of eligible adults have received two doses.
Andrews said the country’s sluggish vaccination rate was partly to blame for the lockdown.
“To be frank, we don’t have enough people who are vaccinated,” he said, “so this is the only option available.”