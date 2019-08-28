This undated photo released by Chongyi Feng shows Yang Hengjun and his wife Yuan Xiaoliang. The Australian government said on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, it was “very concerned and disappointed” that the Chinese Australian writer had been formally arrested in China on suspicion of espionage. Yang has been in Chinese custody since he arrived in southern China’s Guangzhou from New York on Jan. 19, 2019 with his wife Yuan and his 14-year-old stepdaughter. China revealed in July that the 54-year-old academic and former Chinese government official had been detained. (Chongyi Feng via AP) (Associated Press)

CANBERRA, Australia — A Chinese Australian writer detained in Beijing on suspicion of espionage is urging to Australia to maintain diplomatic pressure for his release.

Yang Hengjun has been detained since January and China says he was formally arrested last week by the Beijing branch of China’s National Security Bureau on “suspicion of espionage.”

Yang said in a statement released by a Sydney-based friend on Thursday he is “extremely grateful” to Australia’s prime minister, foreign minister, other Australian lawmakers, and diplomats “for their help.”

Yang was taken into custody upon arriving in southern China’s Guangzhou from New York in January.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne has made multiple representations on his behalf to her Chinese counterpart Wangi Yi. China had told Australia to respect its legal process.

