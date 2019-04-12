In this image made from video released by Carlos Ghosn via his lawyer Tuesday, April 9, 2019, former Nissan chairman Ghosn speaks on camera in Tokyo. Ghosn, who was arrested in Japan on financial misconduct charges, gets his say in a video shown by his legal team. (Carlos Ghosn via AP) (Associated Press)

TOKYO — The detention of Nissan’s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn on suspicion of financial misconduct has been approved through April 22.

Ghosn was arrested in November, released on bail last month but re-arrested last week on fresh allegations. The Tokyo District Court on Friday approved prosecutors’ request to continue to hold Ghosn at Tokyo Detention Center.

He has been charged with falsifying financial documents in under-reporting his compensation and with breach of trust in using Nissan Motor Co. money for dubious payments.

Ghosn led the Japanese automaker for two decades and says he is innocent of the accusations that led to his downfall.

