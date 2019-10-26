Police said Saturday they suspect the alleged theft took place sometime in the final hour of the crowded exhibit at Yokohama, near Tokyo. Nobody has been arrested.

Investigators are checking security camera footage that showed a man reaching toward a showcase during the suspected time of theft.

Organizers said the three-day exhibit ended Friday. About 410 jewelry shops from around the world and more than 10,000 visitors with tickets gathered.

