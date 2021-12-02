Didi’s announcement is a major concession in the company’s bid to mend its relationship with the country’s cybersecurity regulator. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) announced a probe into suspected “illegal collection and use of users’ personal information” days after Didi pulled off an initial public offering in New York in which it raised $4.4 billion. Didi was valued at $68 billion by the end of first day of trading, the biggest U.S. share sale since Chinese online retail group Alibaba listed in 2014.