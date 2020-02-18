The show, “Made in Hong Kong, Banned in China,” by Shanghai-born, Australia-based artist Badiucao, is scheduled to open Thursday in Melbourne for a 10-day run as part of a festival. But it comes as Australia faces growing political pressure from China, fueling a national debate about the risks to freedom of speech, and raising the prospect of a Chinese backlash.

“I’ve waited for so long,” Badiucao, who uses a pen name to protect his identity, said in an interview. “Silence will not be the way for me to stay safe, not the way I can get my freedom back … I have to make noise to warn more people.”

Badiucao’s work centers on subversive art and cartoons satirizing the Chinese government — themes of the planned Hong Kong show in November 2018 that organizers say they were forced to abandon over threats to Badiucao’s family in China. The episode underscored the deteriorating environment for free speech in Hong Kong, where millions took to the streets last year to reject Beijing’s tightening grip on the semiautonomous city.

Finally，my forced cancelled show #Gongle，HongKong2018 will b exhibited for the first time

NewTitle: Made in HongKong，Banned in China

& New works about #COVID2019 #CantDoTomorrow Art Festival

The Facility / Kensington/Melb

20 – 29 Feb 2020



more info https://t.co/i9NacxybYU pic.twitter.com/qpXM6kZHDz — 巴丢草 Badiucao (@badiucao) February 16, 2020

Since then, Badiucao has gained popularity online and earned the nickname “China’s Banksy,” a nod to the anonymous British street artist. In June, Badiucao, who used to wear a mask in public, revealed his identity in an Australian documentary that aired on the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre. When the Hong Kong protests erupted, he drew prolifically, disseminating sketches that energized the pro-democracy movement.

The outbreak of the coronavirus has provided fresh material. On the opening night, Badiucao plans a performance piece in a Chinese torture chair of his “Wuhan Diary,” a translation of a resident’s account of life under the Chinese city’s quarantine lockdown.

The exhibit will feature a mural of selfies of people wearing surgical masks in honor of Li Wenliang, the doctor who was silenced by Chinese authorities when he tried to raise the alarm about the virus, and later succumbed to it. The mural will also feature Chen Qiushi, a Chinese citizen journalist who disappeared while covering the outbreak. Other works include neon silhouettes of Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo and his widow Liu Xia, and a face morph of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

“First, I want to tell the world how Chinese government has compromised freedom of speech and weaponized propaganda … against artists like me and ordinary citizens,” said Badiucao. “I also want to tell the world that Chinese people are different from the Chinese government. They do not represent us. We are the victims, but we also have the potential to change [things].”

Shows that criticize the Chinese government have become a tough sell for organizers in Australia, where Beijing exerts strong economic and political sway. Since the Hong Kong cancellation, Badiucao has struggled to find a venue for his show and has been denied by several galleries. In August, Badiucao accused the National Gallery of Victoria of censorship when it refused to host him and singer-activist Denise Ho for a panel on Hong Kong art. The gallery denied the accusation but said it turned down the show in part because of security issues.

In 2017, three publishers withdrew from plans to release the book “Silent Invasion,” by academic Clive Hamilton, exposing the Chinese government’s influence campaign in Australia, before it was eventually published. This month, a publicly owned theater in Western Australia apologized to China after it allowed a Taiwanese group to rent its facilities. In addition, Beijing exerts control over much of Australia’s Chinese-language media through advertising and pressure to self-censor, and Chinese officials are reported to have monitored and directed Chinese students enrolled at Australian universities.

China has often accused its critics in Australia of “Cold War mentality” and racism, while praising the patriotism of Chinese students.

“Australia’s freedom of speech is compromised. It’s no longer a threat, the damage is being done,” said Badiucao, adding that many galleries are afraid of Chinese retaliation.

Badiucao’s show finally found a home at the “Can’t Do Tomorrow” festival, which will take place at The Facility, a private warehouse venue.

“‘Can’t Do Tomorrow’ is a platform for all artists to be able to express themselves,” said festival director Zoe Paulsen. “We are very aware of everything that’s going on. We are here to provide a space, we’re never here to dictate. It’s an even playing field.”

There have been no signs of potential disruption to the show since Badiucao announced it on Monday. But Badiucao says he has experienced cyberattacks, stalking and online harassment in the past.

The festival’s partners include the City of Melbourne council, which has a sister-city agreement with Tianjin in China. The council did not immediately respond to questions about its support for the arts festival and the prospect of a Chinese backlash.

Experts say disruption is a risk given recent events. Violence flared on Australian college campuses last year when Chinese nationalists, encouraged by Chinese consular officials, targeted supporters of the Hong Kong democracy movement.

“It’s pretty standard for nationalist or pro-party individuals to come out and protest, even at cultural events that they see as criticizing the [Chinese Communist Party],” said Alex Joske, an analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. “But there isn’t always an over-mobilized presence. The CCP actually draws more attention by doing those things.”

Paulsen, the festival director, said organizers were “very aware of potential implications” and had taken “necessary measures” to safeguard the exhibition and its audience.

For now, Badiucao thinks the Chinese government is “a little tied up” amid the coronavirus outbreak, but he is prepared for retaliation.

