HONG KONG — An anesthesiologist convicted of killing his wife and daughter by placing a yoga ball that leaked carbon monoxide in their car has been sentenced to life in prison in Hong Kong.

Malaysian citizen Khaw Kim-sun, 53, had become estranged from his wife, Wong Siew Fing, 47, and four children, although they continued to live together while he had an affair with a student.

A jury of five men and four women found him guilty at Hong Kong’s High Court after seven hours of deliberation Wednesday.

Khaw was accused of putting the gas-filled yoga ball in the trunk of a Mini Cooper driven by his wife, Wong Siew-fung, on May 22, 2015.

Wong and their 16-year-old daughter were found unconscious in the car about an hour after leaving home.

