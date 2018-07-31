JAKARTA, Indonesia — Anti-dog meat campaigners say tests of just nine dog carcasses from markets on the Indonesian island Sulawesi revealed one infected with rabies, highlighting the public health risks from the brutal trade.

The Humane Society International and Indonesian groups operating under the banner of Dog Meat Free Indonesia are campaigning to end the trade in live dogs for human consumption.

Earlier this year they released videos showing dogs being bludgeoned in front of spectators at Sulawesi markets and their hair burned off by blowtorch while alive.

The groups said the infection “hit rate” is consistent with published studies showing a high prevalence of rabies-positive dogs for sale in markets in Indonesia and other parts of Asia.

Rabies could spread to humans during the slaughter of dogs or contact with infected meat.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.