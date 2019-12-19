In a 761-page decision, the court in Quezon City found more than 40 people, led by members of the Ampatuan political clan, as well as police officers and militiamen, guilty of murder for the 2009 assault. Dozens more were acquitted, including another Ampatuan brother.

The pair named as masterminds, Andal Jr. and Zaldy Ampatuan, face life in prison without parole — which means 40 years in the Philippines — for plotting the killing of the wife and relatives of political rival Esmael Mangudadatu. The brothers were from an influential political clan in the southern Philippines, a region marred by poverty and insurgent conflict. They had pleaded not guilty and indicated Thursday that they plan to appeal.

The case has captivated the Philippines, where local media have dubbed it the trial of the century. With almost 200 accused, including more than 100 who faced verdicts on Thursday, the proceedings have also tested the country's slow-moving and overburdened judicial system.

Outside the court, which sat in a special facility within a prison compound, the decision was met with mixed feelings. Victims' families emerged grinning and relieved at the conviction of the principal accused — but ahead of the trial, some had hoped for all suspects to be convicted.

"We, the families, just want them all to be convicted. If anyone gets out, even if it's just one person, it will hurt. It's not fair," Mary Grace Morales, a 43-year-old mother of three daughters, said at a commemoration last month to mark 10 years since the attack. Her sister and husband were killed in the massacre

In 2009, Mangudadatu's family and lawyers, accompanied by a media entourage, were on the way to lodge his candidacy in a gubernatorial run, challenging the Ampatuan family in Maguindanao province. They were ambushed, gunned down and buried in a mass grave surrounded by corn and grass fields.

The massacre cast light on a culture of impunity and the power wielded by political dynasties in the Philippines — as well as dire working conditions for journalists in the country, which ranks consistently among the most dangerous for media workers.

Of the 197 accused, 80 are still at large. Eleven were out on bail — including Sajid Ampatuan, the newly acquitted younger brother who is serving as a mayor in the province.

The family patriarch and another suspected architect of the massacre, Andal Ampatuan Sr., died in 2015.

Since the trial began, three witnesses have been killed. Families of the victims have reported continued harassment and threats.

Human Rights Watch said that the verdict would help toward gaining greater accountability for rights abuses in the Philippines.

"More broadly, this verdict should prompt the country's political leaders to finally act to end state support for 'private armies' and militias that promote the political warlordism that gave rise to the Ampatuans," said Phil Robertson, Human Rights Watch's deputy Asia director.

Ahead of the judgment, the rights group condemned authorities' inability to capture the dozens at large, noting that some of the suspects were police and military men who worked with the Ampatuans.

President Rodrigo Duterte, a populist leader who has promised to resolve the case, welcomed the court's ruling Thursday.