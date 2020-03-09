Initially both inaugurations were planned for Monday morning, but were delayed until the afternoon just minutes after they were set to begin, according to spokesmen from both camps. The delay is likely the result of pressure from the international community to mediate between the two men and unify the government.

Ghani repeatedly pledged during the presidential campaign that he would not accept another power sharing government. And Abdullah warned that he would not accept another election with results marred by fraud.

Ghani and Abdullah were also the top two contenders in a 2014 presidential race when complaints of fraud were so widespread the process collapsed amid threats of violence. U.S. officials eventually brokered a power-sharing agreement between the two, but the arrangement proved dysfunctional with both leaders blaming it for their limited political accomplishments.

This political turmoil also comes as the Afghan government is set to enter into peace talks with the Taliban Tuesday. One of the requirements of the peace deal signed by the United States and the Taliban last week was that intra-Afghan negotiations begin March 10.

Political divisions in the Afghan government will likely weaken their standing in talks.

The United States and other key Afghan allies have urged the country’s leaders to prioritize peace efforts. “It is time to focus not on electoral politics, but on taking steps toward a lasting peace [and] ending the war with the Taliban,” U.S. State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement as turmoil deepened last month.

Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban are expected to be more lengthy and complex than U.S.-Taliban talks, which focused largely on the withdrawal of U.S. forces and security guarantees. It did not state if Afghanistan would remain a democracy, the future of civil liberties or the makeup of any post-peace national security force.