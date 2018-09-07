Philippine opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, left, is interviewed by the media inside his office where he remains holed up Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 in the Philippine Senate in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. Trillanes took refuge in the legislature to avoid an arrest order by President Rodrigo Duterte four days ago and has asked the Supreme Court to declare the move illegal. (Bullit Marquez/Associated Press)

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has decided not to seek the arrest of an opposition senator who has taken refuge in the Senate without a court warrant.

The decision could ease a three-day standoff between Duterte and one of his fiercest critics.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque told a news conference Friday in Jordan, where Duterte is winding up a visit, that the president made the decision “to abide with the rule of law” after a long discussion with Cabinet officials who were traveling with him.

In a signed proclamation made public Tuesday, Duterte voided the 2011 amnesty of Trillanes, who once joined mutinies as a navy officer, and ordered his arrest. Trillanes refused to leave the Senate, saying Duterte’s order was illegal.

