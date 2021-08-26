Many Filipinos are okay with that. Some 91 percent were satisfied with his performance, according to Pulse Asia last September, despite a recession and record hunger. A double Duterte ticket, with Duterte-Carpio as president, was the top pick in a June survey by the same pollster. (The populist leader said this year that women were not fit for the presidency, but he and his daughter previously shared power as mayor and vice mayor of the southern city of Davao, swapping roles when their terms were up.)