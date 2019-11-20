The company’s shares are due to begin trading on Nov. 26.
The secondary listing in Hong Kong is a rare boost for Hong Kong at a time when the former British colony is embroiled in political unrest.
The company’s share code, 9988, is a homonym in Chinese for “eternal prosperity.”
Alibaba earlier reported it logged $38.4 billion in “Singles Day” sales on Nov. 11, up 26% from a year earlier.
