In October, a group of European Parliament members had visited the disputed Kashmir region.

The Press Trust of India news agency said diplomats representing Bangladesh, Vietnam, Norway, the Maldives, South Korea, Morocco and Nigeria will also be part of the new delegation.

In August, the Indian government ended the semi-autonomous status of Kashmir. It was accompanied by a harsh crackdown, with New Delhi sending tens of thousands of additional troops to the already heavily militarized region, imposing a sweeping curfew, arresting thousands and cutting virtually all communications.

Authorities have since eased several restrictions, lifting roadblocks and restoring landlines and cellphone services. The internet service is yet to be restored in the Kashmir valley.

They have encouraged students to return to school and businesses to reopen, but top political leaders from the region continue to be under arrest or detention.