Damaged vehicles are seen at the site of a car bomb attack in Qalat, capital of Zabul province, Afghanistan September 19, 2019. (Stringer/Reuters)

Violence in Afghanistan killed more than 24 civilians Thursday as the country prepares for presidential elections following the collapse of peace talks earlier this month.

A Taliban suicide bomber struck a hospital in southern Afghanistan and left more than 15 dead, while in the country’s east, a U.S. airstrike killed nine civilians, according to U.S. and Afghan officials.

The Ministry of Interior said the car bomb in the southern Zabul province also wounded 66 people. The Taliban said in a statement it was targeting an intelligence headquarters near the hospital.

The blast follows a Taliban attack Wednesday that hit an office issuing voter identification cards and a bombing the day before at a campaign rally held by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

The U.S. airstrike was conducted in Nangahar province early Thursday morning and was targeting Islamic State group fighters, according to Col. William Leggett, a U.S. military spokesman in Kabul.

“We are fighting in a complex environment against those who intentionally kill and hide behind civilians,” Leggett said in a statement. He said U.S. forces were working to “determine the facts” with regards to allegations of noncombatant casualties.

Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesman for the Nangahar provincial governor, said the strike hit farmers working in the fields and the death toll is expected to rise.

The United States is conducting operations against the local branch of the Islamic State in addition to fighting against the Taliban in Afghanistan.

[Taliban suicide bombers strike Kabul and rally for Afghan president, killing at least 48]

The Islamic State has significantly fewer forces than the Taliban and in many parts of the country they fight each other, but U.S. officials see the Islamic State as the greater terrorist threat.

Many in Afghanistan feared new waves of violence after the collapse in peace talks earlier this month coupled with preparations for presidential elections on Sept. 28.

Both U.S. and Taliban forces pledged to step up attacks after President Trump abruptly declared “dead” after more than a year of negotiations. The Taliban have also repeatedly pledged to derail a vote they described as a “fake presidential election,” warning civilians to stay away from election-related offices and events.

[Trump pronounces Taliban peace talks over]

In a statement condemning the violence Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the Taliban to “demonstrate a genuine commitment to peace rather than continue the violence and destruction that causes such inordinate harm to the Afghan people and the future of their country.”

If violence escalates, many fear extremely low turnout that could undermine the election’s legitimacy. Security concerns have delayed the election twice and the government announced that some 2,500 out of 7,400 polling stations will be closed on election day. Most of the closed sites are in provinces where insurgents are active. The Taliban is estimated to control or influence nearly half of Afghanistan’s 400 districts, most of them rural.

Sayed Salahuddin contributed to this report.

