Since imposing the crackdown, India has denied access to the region to foreign journalists and some of its own members of Parliament.

The visit comes a day after gunmen killed the fourth truck driver in the last three weeks in the region.

Gunmen have targeted apple traders and truck drivers about to drive away with the apple consignment from the southern Shopian area in Kashmir, whose apple industry is vital to its economy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD