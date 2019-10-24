In a statement announcing the 2019 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, European Parliament President David Sassoli called Tohti “a voice of moderation and reconciliation” and noted that China has detained more than 1 million Uighurs in internment camps since 2017.

“By awarding this prize, we strongly urge the Chinese government to release Tohti and we call for the respect of minority rights in China,” Sassoli said.

The award will likely anger the Chinese government, which has reacted furiously in the past to international institutions recognizing Chinese dissidents with human rights awards. China punished Norway with years-long, unofficial restrictions on salmon imports and visas after a Norwegian committee awarded the 2010 Nobel Peace Prize to the writer Liu Xiaobo, who died in Chinese government custody in 2017.

Over the past year Beijing has bristled at Western criticism of its sprawling internment network in western Xinjiang, which it defends as a cultural integration and job training campaign for Muslim Uighurs.

Although Xinjiang has been struck by militant separatist attacks and racial violence in the past, international human rights groups say the Chinese internment program is vastly disproportionate to the threat and tantamount to a wholesale effort to erase the religion and culture of more than 10 million Uighurs.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a fax seeking comment after working hours Thursday. When Tohti was nominated for the prize earlier this month, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang denounced the university lecturer as “a separatist in support of extreme terrorism” who recruited students into militant causes.

Geng called the European Parliament’s consideration of Tohti for the Sakharov Prize “an insult on and a travesty to human rights.”

The Sakharov Prize is named for the late Russian dissident Andrei Sakharov, who was feted by the Soviet system as a star physicist before he became one of its fiercest critics and a staunch human rights campaigner.

Former winners of the Sakharov Prize include South African leader Nelson Mandela, Pakistani women’s rights campaigner Malala Yousafzai and Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov. Since its inception in 1988, the prize has been given twice to Chinese citizens: veteran pro-democracy activists Hu Jia, in 2008, and Wei Jingsheng, in 1996.

In a message to The Washington Post late Thursday, Hu, who has spent most of the past two decades in prison and house arrest, said he supported Tohti for the Sakharov Prize in 2016 — before China ramped up its detention program in Xinjiang — but he was not chosen.

