TOKYO — Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn is asking for release on bail from two months detention in Japan, promising he will report to prosecutors daily and wear an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet.

He made his statement Monday. It was shared with The Associated Press by a representative of Ghosn and his family.

Ghosn has been in custody since his Nov. 19 arrest. His bail request was denied last week. His latest request includes a lease for a Tokyo apartment.

In Japan, suspects are often detained until trials start, especially those who assert innocence. No trial date has been set. Ghosn also promises to give up his passport and hire security guards acceptable to prosecutors that he would pay for.

Ghosn is charged with falsifying financial reports and breach of trust.

