President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov ousted Mulikov in October following accusations of abuse of office.

His face down, Mulikov said he had “chosen a dishonest path and taken big bribes.” He was followed by Nobatov, who made similar confessions.

Berdymukhamedov has ruled the gas-rich ex-Soviet Central Asian nation since 2006 through an all-encompassing cult of personality that styles him as Turkmenistan’s “arkadaq,’ or protector. He has been frequently shown on state TV dressing down government officials.

