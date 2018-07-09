ISLAMABAD — Pakistani authorities have sent the son-in-law of the former prime minister to jail after a court sentenced him to one-year imprisonment in a corruption case.

Mohammad Safdar was convicted Friday and authorities arrested him Sunday from the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

On Monday, he was taken to a jail, where he will serve his one-year-sentence if he does not seek bail.

The development came days after an anti-graft tribunal convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and Safdar over purchases of luxury apartments in London.

Sharif and Nawaz were sentenced by an anti-graft tribunal in absentia as they were present in London, where Sharif’s wife is critically ill.

Sharif is expected to return home Friday and he can be arrested if he does not get bail.



Mohammad Safdar, center, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif leads a rally in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday July 8, 2018. Police said Sunday that Safdar, has been arrested after he resurfaced in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. Safdar went into hiding after an anti-graft court convicted him last Friday, along with former premier Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, over purchases of luxury apartments in London. (Anjum Naveed/Associated Press)

