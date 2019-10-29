Ogata, the great-grand daughter of former Prime Minister Tsuyoshi Inukai, earned a doctoral degree in political science from the University of California, Berkeley, after finishing master’s degree at Georgetown University, but sought a career in diplomacy.
She served as U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees in 1991-2000 and was often seen in her helmets while visiting conflict-torn areas such as Rwanda and former Yugoslavia.
Ogata served JICA from 2003 to 2012.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD