TOKYO — Japanese authorities have cremated the body of doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara three days after he was executed over the 1995 subway gassing and other crimes.

Asahara was executed Friday, along with six other cult members.

A lawyer and the family confirmed that Asahara’s body was cremated Monday, and said his remains were being kept at a Tokyo detention center. They say Asahara’s fourth daughter is claiming for sole ownership of the remains, which are also claimed by his wife and five other children.

Born Chizuo Matsumoto in 1955, Asahara founded Aum Shinrikyo in the mid-1980s, attracting young people disillusioned with the modern materialistic way of life.

