Indian voters queue to cast their votes Sunday at a polling station outside Amritsar. Exit polls showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party winning a majority in the lower house of India’s parliament. (Narinder Nanu/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared poised to win reelection in the world’s largest democracy, according to exit polls released after voting ended Sunday in India’s marathon national election.

Official results are expected on Thursday. Exit polls in India have a patchy track record: Surveys have both underestimated and overestimated the strength of the winning party in the past.

But Sunday’s exit polls suggested that Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies would win a majority of seats in the lower house of India’s parliament.

Modi, the most popular — and polarizing — politician in India, ran a campaign highlighting his tough stance on national security and making forthright appeals to patriotism.

Over the last five years, the Modi government instituted a handful of economic reforms, rolled out schemes to assist poor Indians and launched a nationwide cleanliness drive. But it failed to deliver on its core promise to create jobs: The unemployment rate surged last year to a 45-year high.

The polls seemed to indicate that Modi’s campaign strategy had paid dividends. They suggested the BJP and its allies would garner between 287 and 336 seats in the parliament, for above the 272-seat threshold for a majority.

Only a single exit poll showed Modi’s coalition falling slightly short of that mark.

The polls showed the Indian National Congress, the main opposition party, and its allies winning between 115 and 164 seats. Observers expected that opposition parties would try to cobble together a coalition of their own if Modi’s party stumbled.

Sunday was the seventh and final polling day in an election with nearly 900 million eligible voters that began on April 11. The battle was bruising, as Indian election authorities repeatedly stepped in to discipline candidates for violating rules on poll rhetoric.

