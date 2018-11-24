In this drone photo released by Xinhua News Agency firefighters work in the aftermath of a factory explosion in Sanhe township of Dongfeng County, Liaoyuan city of northeastern China’s Jilin Province on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. The explosion happened late Friday causing death and injuries. (Lin Hong/Xinhua via AP) (Associated Press)

BEIJING — Chinese authorities say an explosion at a factory in the country’s northeast has killed two people and injured 57 others.

The government of Dongfeng County in Jilin province said the explosion Friday night at the factory that made industrial machinery knocked down 15 houses and damaged 355 others.

The county government said on its social media account the cause was under investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.