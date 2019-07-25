KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghan officials say a bomb blast in the capital Kabul has killed one and wounded four people.

Police say the target of the attack Thursday morning was a passenger bus belonging to the Ministry of Mines.

All the victims have been identified as employees of the ministry.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdous Faramarz says the explosion was caused by a magnetic explosive device attached to the vehicle.

