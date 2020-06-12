Among the 15 people wounded were three children, according to local police official Mohammad Afzal. Pakistani TV stations and videos on social media showed a road littered with fruit and broken glass of shop windows.
The latest incident comes two weeks after suspected militants killed two policemen manning a roadside checkpoint in Rawalpindi, where the military’s headquarters and offices of spy agencies are located.
