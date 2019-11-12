Rahimi said that the target of the attack was not immediately clear. He added that an investigation was underway at the scene.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both Taliban and Islamic State group are active in the capital and have claimed earlier attacks in Kabul.

Ambulances sirens could be heard, and a giant plume of smoke rose from the area of the explosion.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD