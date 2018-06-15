The Saduc Grand Mosque, the biggest mosque that reopened near the former battle area between troops and Islamic extremists, is seen through a bullet-riddled wall as survivors gather for Eid al-fitr to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Marawi city, southern Philippines, Friday, June 15, 2018. Thousands of displaced residents celebrated Eid al-Fitr inside emergency shelters and the threat of Islamic extremists and unexploded bombs lingers in the rubble after a disastrous five-month siege by Islamic State group-aligned fighters that began more than a year ago. (Aaron Favila/Associated Press)

MARAWI, Philippines — Muslim residents of a southern Philippine city devastated by last year’s bloody militant siege are celebrating the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr in gunfire-riddled mosques while many whose homes were leveled by the fighting prayed in tent shelters.

A few thousand people walked past burned homes Friday to the city landmark, the pockmarked Golden Mosque, to celebrate the holiday marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. In an evacuation center elsewhere in the lakeside city, homeless residents prayed in the open for an end to their misery.

The holiday is a reminder of how life has crept back to normalcy for thousands who have returned home, but also of uncertainties for many others months after troops quelled the five-month insurrection by Islamic State group-aligned fighters.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.