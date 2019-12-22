The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.
The injured were admitted to the nearby Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, the official said. The blaze was the second major fire in New Delhi this month.
On Dec. 8, a fire believed to be caused by an electrical short circuit engulfed a building in the city’s Karol Bagh, killing at least 43 people.
