MUMBAI, India — A fire official says a major fire has broken out on the 33rd floor of an upscale residential apartment building in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital.

The official says nine fire engines were trying to douse the flames leaping from the top floor of the building. A plume of smoke engulfed the area, propelled by a strong sea breeze.

The cause of Wednesday’s fire is not immediately known. No injuries have been reported so far.

In December, a massive late-night fire in a restaurant at a Mumbai complex killed 15 people.

