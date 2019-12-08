NEW DELHI — At least 43 people have died and a dozen others injured in a fire that swept through a small factory early Sunday morning in India’s capital, making it the second most deadly fire in Delhi history, according to police.

The rescue operation took nearly four hours involving 30 fire engines and 150 personnel. Atul Garg, the chief of Delhi Fire Services said that cause of the fire was not immediately clear as the focus was on the rescue.

Images shared by local media from the accident site show narrow corridors blackened with soot and charred remains of materials.

Garg said the factory was operating in a residential area in central Delhi near Rani Jhansi Road and there were no fire safety provisions. Congested lanes and dilapidated buildings dot the area where the accident took place.

Deadly fires recur in India as fire safety regulations are poorly enforced and illegal construction rampant. Earlier this year, a fire at a hotel killed 17 people prompting an outcry over fire safety measures in buildings in the capital.

Calling it a “tragic incident,” Imran Hussain, a minister in the Delhi state government said an investigation will be conducted and action taken against those responsible.

Delhi witnessed its worst fire tragedy over two decades ago when a fire blazed through a movie theater during a screening, killing 59 people and injuring over a 100 others.