Images shared by local media from the accident site show narrow corridors blackened with soot and charred remains of materials.

Garg said the factory was operating in a residential area in central Delhi near Rani Jhansi Road and there were no fire safety provisions. Congested lanes and dilapidated buildings dot the area where the accident took place.

Deadly fires recur in India as fire safety regulations are poorly enforced and illegal construction rampant. Earlier this year, a fire at a hotel killed 17 people prompting an outcry over fire safety measures in buildings in the capital.

Calling it a “tragic incident,” Imran Hussain, a minister in the Delhi state government said an investigation will be conducted and action taken against those responsible.

Delhi witnessed its worst fire tragedy over two decades ago when a fire blazed through a movie theater during a screening, killing 59 people and injuring over a 100 others.

