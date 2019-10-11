The fire sent out big plumes of smoke that could be seen through central Bangkok.

The emergency department’s radio network and Uruphong Fire, a radio network for volunteer firefighters, both reported in social media posts that the fire was under control after less than an hour.

Phone calls to the embassy for further information went unanswered.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD