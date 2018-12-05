COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Fitch Ratings has downgraded Sri Lanka’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating, citing political upheaval that has resulted in the country having no functional government.

Fitch says it lowered the country’s rating to B from B plus with a stable outlook, reflecting heightened external financing risks, uncertain policy outlook and a slowdown in fiscal consolidation.

Sri Lanka is now without a government after a court ordered disputed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his ministers to refrain from conducting their duties as it hears a case challenging their eligibility to hold office after losing two no-confidence votes in Parliament.

The dispute arose after President Maithripala Sirisena sacked Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister and replaced him with Rajapaksa.

Rajapaksa has been unable to form a parliamentary majority.

