A man walks in wind and rain as Typhoon Shanshan approaches in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, northern Japan Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. (Kyodo News via AP) (Associated Press)

TOKYO — An offshore typhoon brought rain and strong winds to Japan’s northeast coast Thursday, but no major damage was reported as the storm did not make landfall.

Typhoon Shanshan weakened somewhat by midday, with maximum sustained winds of 108 kilometers (67 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 162 kph (100 mph), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Airlines canceled dozens of flights to and from Tokyo and other affected areas for the second day in a row. Some train service was suspended or reduced, and there were reports of scattered power outages.

Japanese media say at least five people were injured, including two who fell and broke bones.

The storm remained offshore, sparing Japan from the worst of its rain and winds. It was tracking north along the Pacific coast and forecast to veer eastward and out to sea.

