BALI, Indonesia — The Mount Agung volcano on Bali has shot ash 2,000 meters (6,600 feet) into the atmosphere, disrupting the travel plans of thousands as several airlines canceled flights from the Indonesian tourist island.

The regional volcanic ash advisory center in Darwin, Australia, said winds could carry the ash southwest toward Bali’s international airport and Java, Indonesia’s most densely populated island.

A duty manager at Ngurah Rai International Airport, Darta Pande, said Thursday that many flights were continuing to operate.

The airport’s online flight information board showed Australian airlines Jetstar, Virgin Australia and Qantas had canceled flights to and from the island. Korean Air and AirAsia also canceled some flights.

