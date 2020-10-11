Among the 11 dead, 10 have reportedly drowned in floodwaters and one was killed by lightning, he said. Several hundred families have been evacuated to higher ground, he said.
On Friday, Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered local authorities to mobilize assistance to those affected.
The Department of Public Works and Transportation on Sunday banned trucks from roads that were inundated in two worst-hit provinces in the country’s northwest, Battambang and Pursat.
