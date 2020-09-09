He reported on disasters such as plane crashes and the powerful Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami in 2004 that killed a total of 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.
He also covered terrorist attacks, as well as conflicts in Maluku and East Timor in which thousands were killed.
“Those were such busy news years in Indonesia and there were so many times when I absolutely could not have done my job without Ali,” said former AP Jakarta Bureau Chief Robin McDowell. “If there was an earthquake, plane crash, terrorist attack, ferry sinking anywhere in Indonesia, at any time, Ali knew who to call and got the confirmation.”
Margie Mason, another former bureau chief, said Kotarumalos “was always on top of breaking news, often waking up to disaster alerts on his phone and filing earthquake stories in the middle of the night to put AP ahead of the competition. He was also a very kind man, and everybody loved him. He will be greatly missed.”
Kotarumalos retired in 2019 after 37 years with AP.
He is survived by his wife, two daughters, one son and two grandchildren.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.