BEIJING — A former Chinese stock market regulator has been sentenced to 18 years in prison on charges of taking bribes and insider trading.

A court in Handan, southwest of Beijing, said on Friday that Yao Gang, a former deputy chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, also was fined 11 million yuan ($1.7 million).

Yao was one of a series of people who were detained after a collapse in share prices in 2015 prompted investigations into possible insider trading and other offenses.

The Handan court said Yao took 69.6 million yuan ($10.7 million) in bribes from companies to ease share trading and other restrictions from 2006 to 2015. It said he used information he gained as CSRC vice chairman to make 2.1 million yuan ($300,000) through insider trading.

