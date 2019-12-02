State media reports said Bekri was sentenced Monday and showed pictures of him standing in the dock but gave no details about his alleged crimes.

Bekri has also served as head of the National Energy Administration.

President and head of the ruling Communist Party Xi Jinping has waged a years-long campaign against corruption in the party and government. Critics say it has allowed him to eliminate political rivals as well as root out near-endemic graft.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD