His attorney says the court ordered Chidambaram’s release Wednesday on 200,000 rupees ($2,850) bail. He was expected to leave New Delhi’s Tihar prison later Wednesday after spending 105 days there.
The Central Bureau of Investigation accuses him of illegally obtaining 3 billion rupees ($43 million) from a Mauritius-based firm for his son’s company while he was finance minister in 2006.
