In this May 24 photo, former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak speaks as he leaves the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Office in Kuala Lumpur. (Vincent Thian/AP)

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was arrested Tuesday and will be charged amid an investigation into the disappearance of billions of dollars from a state investment fund he founded, a Malaysian task force said.

The special task force looking into wrongdoing at the state fund, 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), said in a statement that Najib has been arrested and will be brought to court Wednesday morning. The statement said the arrest was linked to a former 1MDB unit but did not detail specific charges against him. Local media reports said Najib was seen leaving his house in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, in an unmarked police car.

Malaysia’s anti-graft agency confirmed the arrest, according to Malaysian state news agency Bernama.

The former prime minister is under investigation over a multibillion-dollar corruption scandal at the 1MDB state fund. Prosecutors in at least six countries, including the United States, have been investigating Najib’s role in the disappearance of funds.

A lawyer representing Najib could not immediately be reached. Najib has previously denied any wrongdoing and has said he believed the suspicious funds transferred into his account were a donation from the Saudi royal family.

Najib, as Malaysia’s prime minister, wielded significant power over the state’s institutions and quashed an investigation into misappropriation of 1MDB funds. But in a major blow for Najib and his United Malays National Organization, a May 9 election put in place a government insistent on weeding out corruption and addressing Malaysia’s fiscal troubles.

Najib’s successor, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad — who once mentored Najib — had used the 1MDB affair as a major campaign tool and blamed Najib for Malaysia’s swelling deficit and deep financial problems. The election result ousted the ruling coalition for the first time since independence, ushering in a new era in Malaysian politics.

The U.S. Department of Justice alleged that at least $4.5 billion has gone missing from the state fund, siphoned off to Najib’s family and associates. In raids on his house, police found cash and luxury goods, including handbags and jewelry. valued at $273 million. The task force has also frozen more than 400 bank accounts it believes to be connected to the misappropriation of money from the state fund. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the scandal was “kleptocracy at its worst.”

