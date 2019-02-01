A South Korean court on Friday found a former presidential contender guilty of sexual abuse charges brought on by #MeToo allegations, overturning an acquittal by a lower court.

Seoul’s High Court sentenced the one-time political star An Hee-jung to 3 ½ years in prison on charges of repeatedly raping a female aide.

South Korea’s nascent #MeToo movement was dealt a setback when An, the highest-profile figure to be publicly accused of sex crime, was cleared of all charges in the first trial last August.

Since early last year, a string of South Korean women have come forward to report sexual abuse by prominent men, including politicians, prosecutors, theater directors and sport coaches. The series of accusations shed light on women’s vulnerability to abuse in a society where positions of power are still dominated by men.

In Friday’s verdict, the appeals court found An guilty on multiple counts of “sexual intercourse by abuse of authority” and other charges. A lower court had previously acquitted An citing lack of evidence that the alleged victim was forced into unconsensual intercourse by his supervisory power.

[Highflying South Korean politician quits after being accused of raping secretary]

An’s former secretary Kim Ji-eun, publicly accused her boss of sexual assault in tearful interview on national television. Kim’s message was met with women showing support and sharing similar stories, much like in the American#MeToo movement, while skeptics on social media questioned credibility of her allegations.

“I bid farewell to the my past struggles being burned at the stake as a witch . . . I would like to share the support I received with numerous other victims who still have to prove themselves on their own,” Kim said in a statement following the verdict.

Women’s rights groups that had rallied behind Kim against An’s acquittal, welcomed the overturned ruling. “Women stood together for Kim to challenge widespread threat of abuse against women in the society. Their voices were also noticed by the judiciary and led to a moment of victory for #MeToo movement in South Korea,” said Yoon-Kim Ji-young of the Institute of Body and Culture at Konkuk University in Seoul.

Hours before Kim came forward with her allegations, An himself had expressed support for the #MeToo movement, calling it “one of the last remaining human rights stands.” An denied Kim’s allegations and argued throughout the trial process that his relationship with her was consensual.

Shortly after the accusations came to light, An resigned as governor of South Chungcheong province and was kicked out of the ruling Democratic Party. An, who was a runner-up to current President Moon Jae-in, became the first high-profile politician to be jailed in South Korea’s #MeToo reckoning.

Read more:

Chinese women reveal sexual harassment, but #MeToo movement struggles for air

A year after it began, has #MeToo become a global movement?

In 2018, #MeToo — and its backlash — went global

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news