SEOUL, South Korea — Lee Hee-ho, a South Korean feminist activist who fought for democracy against dictatorships alongside her husband and future President Kim Dae-jung, has died. She was 96.

Park Han-shik, an official from the Kim Dae Jung Peace Center, said Tuesday the devoutly Christian Lee left a will saying that she would pray for South Korean people and for a peaceful unification with North Korea in heaven. She died Monday of old age.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in tweeted the country has lost a “great person” who devoted her life to women and democracy.

Lee campaigned for women’s rights since the 1950s. She married the late Kim in 1962 when he was a dissident politician. Kim survived a death sentence and an assassination attempt by dictators before winning the presidency in 1997.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.